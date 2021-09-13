The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Ed Sheeran is set to replace himself at the singles summit.

Selling 27,129 copies this week so far, Sheeran's new single Shivers looks certain to end Bad Habits' (14,016 sales) long-running reign at No.1.

Elsewhere, Girls Want Girls by Drake ft. Lil Baby (13,654) dips 2-3, Cold Heart (12,213 sales) by Elton John & Dua Lipa surges 11-4 and the Joel Corry/Jax Jones/Charli XCX collaboration Out Out (11,020 sales) ...