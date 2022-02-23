The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in: Ed Sheeran is the new leader, while new entries from Bad Boy Chiller Crew and Sea Power vie for position in the Top 3.

Sheeran's chart perennial = has 6,411, Bad Boy Chiller Crew's Disrespectful has clocked 4,557 sales (3,093 from physical), with Sea Power's Everything Was Forever hot on its heels with 4,494 (4,009 from physical). Adele's 30 holds at No.4, powered largely by streams (2,152 ...