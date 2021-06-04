Ed Sheeran to perform new single at TikTok UEFA Euro 2020 livestream show

Ed Sheeran has today (June 4) announced that he will be performing at TikTok's UEFA Euro 2020 Show.

The special gig – which will only be available from Sheeran's TikTok channel @edsheeran – will be staged at his home ground of Portman Road, Ipswich Town on Friday June 25.

The event will feature “the very first performance of Ed’s forthcoming new single, as well as a number of classic tracks for his global fans.”

The concert will be live streamed from Ipswich at 9pm BST and will be free to view on TikTok. The show will be available to view again on June 26 and July 9 for global audiences that missed the first performance.

Speaking about the event, Ed Sheeran said: “Can’t wait to perform at TikTok’s UEFA EURO 2020 Show live from Portman Road. It’s a place I love and I’m looking forward to performing some fan faves as well as my new track for the first time! See you on the 25th June.”

Paul Hourican, head of music operations UK at TikTok added: "We are honoured to play host to Ed Sheeran for this very special gig during the UEFA European Championships. He is one of the greatest pop stars of his generation, a truly groundbreaking live performer and I know this moment is going to be truly special for the global TikTok community."

In 2019, Sheeran was crowned by the Official Charts Company as the UK’s Official Number 1 Artist of the Decade.

The pop superstar was the recipient of a special Official Chart Record Breaker Award, celebrating the most No.1s (12) across the Official Singles and Albums Chart and the most weeks at No.1 (79) across the singles and albums Chart during the 2010s.

Sheeran's last release, 2019's No.6 Collaborations Project, has sold 826,343 copies to date according to OCC data. His last solo album, 2017's all-conquering ÷, has sold 3,694,759.

* To read the story behind the No.6 Collaborations Project, click here.