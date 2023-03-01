Ed Sheeran to release final album of mathematical era

Ed Sheeran has revealed his new album, – (Subtract), will be released on May 5 through Asylum/Atlantic.

To debut the new album, the global star has also announced a select run of six UK and European arena shows throughout March and April 2023. The tour will be taking in Manchester, London, Glasgow, Dublin and Paris, with support from Polydor-signed Cian Ducrot.

Subtract marks the final album in Sheeran’s decade-spanning mathematical era. He began writing the record in February last year alongside co-writer and co-producer Aaron Dessner of The National.

Sheeran’s 2011 debut album + has 2,699,213 sales to date, whilst x has 3,808,105, ÷ has 4,041,385 and = has 908,029.

His 2019 No.6 Collaborations Project has 966,301 sales to date.

Sheeran’s new album revisits the artist’s singer/songwriter roots.

“I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be. Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art,” said Ed Sheeran. “Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings. I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week, I replaced a decade’s worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts.”

“For the first time I’m not trying to craft an album people will like, I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life.”

Sheeran and his team will once again take a strict position on secondary ticketing. The shows on this tour will use specially developed mobile digital ticketing technology which have safeguards in place to ensure fans are buying genuine tickets, and to stop unofficial secondary ticketing sites, from being able to resell tickets at inflated prices.

UK & Europe arena shows:



Thurs 23 March Manchester, AO Arena

Fri 24 March London, The O2

Sat 25 March London, The O2

Tues 28 March Glasgow, Hydro Arena

Thurs 30 March Dublin, 3Arena

Sun 2 April Paris, Accor Arena

PHOTO: Annie Leibovitz