Ed Sheeran to release Mathematics Tour Collection

Ed Sheeran has announced the release of a new compilation album to mark the closure of his ‘Mathematics era’.

Titled +-=÷× Tour Collection and due via Atlantic on September 27, the compilation features 22 tracks on the CD and vinyl versions, with an extra two available on the digital release.

Sheeran announced the news on stage in Cyprus, where he wrapped up this year’s leg of his epic Mathematics tour. In the accompanying caption, the superstar looked ahead to his next phase.

“We have one more year of this tour then Mathematics is over for good, and onto the next set of symbols…” he posted.

“It’s been 15 years of releasing these Mathematics albums and it’s been a hell of a journey so far. I wanted to make a collection of the songs I play on the tour, but also just to have all the big songs in one place for fans, or new coming fans, a journey of where it’s been and where it is now.”

Sheeran, who recently claimed the No.1 biggest album and song in the OCC streaming era, has sent records tumbling, racking up huge sales and flooding the charts, memorably occupying 16 of the Top 19 positions when Divide came out in 2017.

That album is Sheeran’s biggest seller in the UK, with 4,287,519 sales to date, according to Official Charts Company data. X is next with 3,930,349, + has 2,772,178, = has 1,126,364 and - has 198,580. No.6 Collaborations Project has 1,050,427 while Autumn Variations has 65,290.

With various bundles and accompanying merchandise available, Sheeran’s upcoming collection is primed to make his latest impact on the charts at the end of the month.

The tracklisting is below (You Need Me, I Don't Need You and Lay It All On Me by Rudimental feat. Ed Sheeran are digital bonus tracks):

The A Team

Lego House

Give Me Love

Sing

Don't

Thinking Out Loud

Bloodstream

Photograph

Tenerife Sea

I See Fire

Castle On The Hill

Shape Of You

Galway Girl

Perfect

Happier

Dive

I Don't Care with Justin Bieber

Beautiful People feat. Khalid

Afterglow

Bad Habits

Shivers

Eyes Closed