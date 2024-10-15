EGA Distro‘s Charley Snook and Colin Batsa to appear at Ultimate Seminar flagship event

The Ultimate Seminar is set to return next month with speakers including EGA Distro’s award-winning team.

The company behind acts including D-Block Europe, Nines and Digga D won for Independent Record Company at the Music Week Awards 2024. And just last week, MD Charley Snook (pictured) won in the Entrepreneur category at Music Week’s Women In Music Awards.

Charley Snook and EGA Distro chairman & president Colin Batsa will both appear at the Ultimate Seminar flagship event at IET London: Savoy Place on Saturday, November 30.

In a statement, Charley Snook and Colin Batsa said: “We’ve been huge admirers and supporters of what the team at Cre8ing Vision have been doing for years. They open doors for the next generation of music professionals and nurture and empower our future leaders of the industry. EGA Distro are honoured to be a sponsor as well as take part in the incredible event that is The Ultimate Seminar.”

The London music conference is returning for its 15th consecutive year.

The London edition follows September events in Manchester including The Ultimate Seminar at Band on The Wall and the NQ House Takeover.

The Ultimate Seminar is aimed at those wanting to pursue careers in the music industry. The sessions enable attendees to learn valuable business skills and benefit from networking opportunities.

Other confirmed speakers include Jack Street, co-founder, Method Music; Ruth Gyaniao, general manager & Darcey Beese, management & A&R coordinator, The Flight Club; Tom Gray, chair, Ivors; Michael Adex, founder NQ & Michael Harwood, co-founder, Tilyard, with more to be announced.

Located in Savoy Place for the second year in a row, attendees will have access to a wide range of panel topics in the main auditorium, an opportunity to ‘Ask an Expert’ located on the second floor, increased networking space, and over 40 speakers in attendance across the day.

In a statement, Cre8ing Vision’s Andrea Euell, Nicki Charles and Kwame Kwaten said: “We take immense pride in the success of The Ultimate Seminar. Over the past 15 years, the ongoing demand has reaffirmed its value as a vital space for emerging creatives and industry professionals to connect, learn, and engage in meaningful discussions about the music business. There is truly no other platform like it in the UK, and we are committed to continuing its legacy of fostering talent, sharing knowledge, and shaping the future of the music industry."

Entry to The Ultimate Seminar is free, subject to availability and registration here.

The event is sponsored by Island, EMI, TikTok/SoundOn, Warner Music UK, Atlantic, Parlophone, Warner Records, BMI, BeatBread, Centric Music, PPL, PRS For Music, Sony Music, Since 93, Insanity, RCA, Tileyard, Dawbell and Blackstar.