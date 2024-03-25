Elbow are leading the way in the albums chart this week with Audio Vertigo, which has accumulated 12,664 sales so far. Boosted significantly by its physical release, which accounts for 11,415 units, the record has 858 sales from downloads and 391 from streams.

Future and Metro Boomin follow behind with We Don’t Trust You (6,726 sales) ahead of The Jesus & Mary Chain’s Glasgow Eyes (4,786 sales), whilst Olivia Rodigro’s Guts (4,623 sales) and Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine (4,223 sales) ...