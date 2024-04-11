Elena Segal to receive Ivors Academy Honour

Elena Segal will be receiving an Ivors Academy Honour, in recognition of her contributions to the UK music industry.

Segal began her career in music in 2001 as an associate at Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP, focusing on entertainment litigation, particularly copyright and trademark cases for the music industry. In 2006, she joined iTunes and was directly involved in the Stores' expansion across the world. More recently, she oversaw the licensing of all music publishing rights ex-US for the launch of Apple Music in over 100 countries.

She also played a key role at the Apple Music Festival that ran for a decade in London and saw performances from artists across the world.

In her current position as Apple’s global senior director of music publishing, Segal is responsible for all aspects of Apple’s relationships, whether commercial, strategic, operational or creative, with songwriters, music publishers and other licensors of rights in compositions.

Segal joins the award's inaugural recipients, Kevin Brennan MP, Carla Marie Williams, Crispin Hunt and the late Rupert Hine.

The Ivors Academy Honours also revives the tradition of the Gold Badge Awards, established in 1974 to recognise similar contributions. Past recipients include Joan Armatrading CBE, Janice Long, Peter Gabriel, Beverly Knight MBE, Bob Geldof KBE, Trevor Nelson MBE, Paulette Long OBE and Sir Michael Eavis.

“Elena is one of the most accomplished and respected music executives in the UK,” said Tom Gray, chair of The Ivors Academy. “Throughout her career Elena has consistently championed the value of songwriters and music publishing. Notably, she has been at the forefront of global music licensing as technology transformed the industry. For her contributions to the music industry, Elena truly deserves this Honour.”