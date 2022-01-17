Eli & Fur collaborate with PhotonLens to release first VR live show

Electronic duo Eli & Fur (pictured) have collaborated with tech firm PhotonLens and social media agency Be-Hookd Digital to release their first VR live show in 360 degrees.

Found In The Wild: Live first screened in July at 8pm in London and Los Angeles will be available to fans this month.

Commenting on the partnership, Eli & Fur said: "Working with PhotonLens was a really exciting opportunity for us, and has enabled us to bring our album to life with an up-close-and-personal, immersive experience for our fans, something that has been increasingly important to us especially in recent years. Curating this live film enabled us to really push boundaries both creatively and technologically, and we're so happy with how it turned out."

Danny Mottram, Be-Hookd Digital's head of business development, added: "We took our 360 production crew to the Surrey woodland to shoot the immersive performance which takes fans experiencing the show within a VR headset fully into the world of Found In The Wild.vThis shows how diverse virtual reality and Metaverse content can be. It just takes people to have some imagination and great content creation partners to bring these ideas to reality.”

PhotonLens offers bespoke virtual reality and augmented reality media production and hardware customisation services for talent and brands, plus a VR headset and glasses product range.