Elite producer/Verzuz founder Swizz Beatz reveals new partnership & release with vinyl brand 12On12

Legendary producer/Verzuz founder Swizz Beatz has today (February 14) announced that he is joining forces with the high-end vinyl brand 12On12.

12On12 prides itself on “living at the intersection of music, art and pop culture” by providing an outlet for cultural icons to curate the soundtracks to their lives.

Beatz will not only follow in the steps of Run-DMC and Travis Scott x Saint Laurent in delivering a curated “vinylworks set” – a bespoke collectors’ edition album detailing his influences – he is also joining the company as their new business partner.

For his debut curated set, Swizz Beatz is releasing Long Live Jazz – an exclusive 12” vinyl only compilation featuring photography from his own private collection (The Dean Collection), as the unique work of art for the record. The piece of art selected for the cover image ‘Untitled (Grandassas in Car)’ was shot in 1968 during a Garvey Day Celebration in New York by Kwame Brathwaite

Swizz Beatz’s 12On12 debut is a limited edition deluxe premium double gatefold package that is hand-numbered to a run of 1000 copies featuring “a meticulously selected track list celebrating Swizz’s love and passion for jazz across its four sides.”

Included on Swizz’s tracklist are Miles Davies’ Round Midnight and Kenny Dorham’s Alone Together, as well as a reworking of The Weeknd’s hit single Call Out My Name by a group of today’s leading jazz musicians - the New Masters featuring Immanuel Wilkins.

Speaking about his 12On12 partnership with Music Week, Swizz Beatz said: "The company is extraordinary. I always wanted to be an owner in a wax company – 12On12 was the perfect opportunity because not only do they deal with vinyl, we’re dealing with art and lifestyle, too. This is the perfect time for people to see something like this come together, and for my first offering to be jazz.”

12on12 have also partnered with Vinyl Me, Please (VMP) for the release of ‘Long Live Jazz to ensure they reach a large, dedicated base of fans.

12on12’s founder & chief creative Claudia Moross said: “Our goal is to create transcending experiences through music and art, the combination of playing the record while exploring the thoughtfully curated artwork commissioned for the sleeve allows for a precious moment of cultural enjoyment. 12On12’s are very much pieces of art that can be collected and treasured. With Swizz’s finger on the pulse and his well-documented history within music and art, the brand will be upping the ante as we look to work with the very best artists, both visual and musical, to curate future Vinylworks. I am really looking forward to the next chapter for 12On12 and with the expertise and passion Swizz Beatz brings to the table I’m really excited for what’s to come for the brand.”

Swizz added: "Jazz has always been magic to our ears. I feel like it should definitely get more attention! This is the first step to pay homage to the great craft & art. Photography is also one of the best expressions of art and should be shown more often. Art & Music are brothers and sisters so I thought it was a great match. I’m a big fan of Kwame and I also love I'm able to share pieces from my collection through music!”

Swizz Beatz’ Long Live Jazz limited edition vinyl is available for pre-order now, with orders shipping from February 25.

You can see the full tracklisting of Long Live Jazz below:

TRACKLISTING

Side A

Until the Real Thing Comes Along by JD Allen

Doubts 2 by Ibrahim Maalouf

Osmosis Part III by Paul Motian, Bill Frisell, Joe Lovano

Side B

Call Out My Name by New Masters feat. Immanuel Williams

Never Let Me Go by Houston Person

I’ve Grown Accustomed To Her Face - Live by Wes Montgomery

Side C

In A Sentimental Mood by Sonny Rollins feat. The Modern Jazz Quartet

Little Girl Blue by Jeremy Pelt

Doubts by Ibrahim Maalouf

Side D

Alone Together – Rudy Van Gelder Remaster by Kenny Dorham

‘Round Midnight (Mono Version) by Miles Davis

In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning by Bill Frisell, Thomas Morgan









