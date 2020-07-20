The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Ellie Goulding could be heading to No.1 with her new album Brightest Blue.

Goulding’s fourth album has 10,116 sales for the week so far and is in the No.1 spot ahead of Bob Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways (7,274 sales) and Joy Division’s reissued Closer (5,371 sales). Recent Music Week cover stars The Chicks are at No.4 with Gaslighter (4,564 sales) and Lianne La Havas is new at No.4 with ...