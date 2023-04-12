Ellie Goulding looks to be on her way to a No.1 finish in the albums chart with Higher Than Heaven, her fifth studio album.

Having accumulated 9,768 sales already this week, Higher Than Heaven is boosted by its physical releases, which account for 8,518 of the total sales figure. The album, which would become the singer's fourth No.1, has 571 sales from downloads and 679 from streams. Sitting at No.2 is NF’s Hope, which has 5,875 sales so far, and ...