Elmiene, Good Neighbours & Myles Smith shortlisted for BRITs Rising Star

Elmiene, Good Neighbours and Myles Smith have been revealed as the shortlisted acts for the BRITs Rising Star Award 2025.

The winner will be revealed by Jack Saunders on Thursday, December 5 at 6pm on BBC Radio 1’s New Music Show.

Good Neighbours (above, middle) and Elmiene (right) are signed to Polydor, while Myles Smith (left) is on RCA. Good Neighbours and Myles Smith are shortlisted for BBC Radio 1’s Sound Of 2025, while Elmiene was shortlisted last year. Smith has already been named BBC Introducing Artist Of The Year.

The BRITs Rising Star award shortlist is selected by a panel of music journalists, heads of music at major radio and music TV stations plus songwriters, producers and live bookers. The award is open to British acts who, as of October 31 this year, have not yet achieved an Official Album Charts Top 20 placing or achieved more than one Top 20 chart placing on the Official Singles Chart.

Elmiene said: “I’m extremely grateful to be nominated for the Rising Star award. If I could put the feeling of being nominated into words, I would say it’s like being completely satisfied with a meal you bought and then finding out it comes with dessert and a drink. Didn’t know it could get any better.”

Good Neighbours said: “The BRITs have always been a huge dream for both of us growing up. We started Good Neighbours purely for the fun of it, so to be up for an actual BRIT award at this stage in our career is the biggest honour. Thank you.”

Myles Smith said: “I’m incredibly honoured to be nominated for the BRITs Rising Star award. Growing up in Luton, I started playing pubs and open mic nights when I was just 12 and music quickly became my way of understanding the world and connecting with others. This recognition feels like a reflection of that journey – the highs, the challenges and the incredible people who’ve supported me along the way. Thank you for seeing me, for listening and for believing in the music. It means the world.”

This year, The Last Dinner Party won the Rising Star Award, while recent winners also include FLO, Holly Humberstone, Griff, Celeste and Sam Fender.

The BRITs 2025 takes place on Saturday, March 1 at The O2 in London.