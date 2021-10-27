The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and as the race for No.1 intensifies, Elton John is still leading the way in the albums race.

Thanks to 18,959 physical units sold so far, 2,592 sales from downloads and 1,370 from streams, The Lockdown Sessions has built up a healthy lead. Even with Tuesday’s streaming figures still to be counted, strong physical sales from John and fellow heritage act Duran Duran are winning the day so far. The 80s ...