Elton John’s greatest hits record Diamonds could be hitting the top spot in the albums chart this week, having been a long-term fixture in the Top 10, and could secure the music legend his ninth UK No.1 album.
Originally released in 2017, Diamond's re-release on a super deluxe edition Blu-ray and a diamond-effect vinyl has seen it rack up 4,978 sales so far. The record has 3,069 sales from its physical release, whilst streams account for 1,834 units and ...
