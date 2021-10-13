Your site will load in 16 seconds
Elton John & Dua Lipa in line to end Ed Sheeran's singles reign

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Oct 13th 2021 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Ed Sheeran's 15-week reign at the singles summit could be coming to an end. 

Cold Heart by Elton John has maintained its lead over Shivers in the latest chart rundown by 40,005 sales to 37,537 sales, with CKay's Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah) at No.3 on 21,926 sales.

Jesy Nelson has the highest new entry with her debut solo single Boyz ft. Nicki Minaj, which enters at No.4 on 20,001 ...

