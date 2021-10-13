The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Ed Sheeran's 15-week reign at the singles summit could be coming to an end.

Cold Heart by Elton John has maintained its lead over Shivers in the latest chart rundown by 40,005 sales to 37,537 sales, with CKay's Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah) at No.3 on 21,926 sales.

Jesy Nelson has the highest new entry with her debut solo single Boyz ft. Nicki Minaj, which enters at No.4 on 20,001 ...