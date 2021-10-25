The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Elton John is the early leader in the albums chart.

With 14,974 sales for The Lockdown Sessions so far, the legendary singer is at No.1 in the albums chart, where he’s the front runner in a closely packed and all-new Top 4. Duran Duran’s Future Past (13,524 sales) is at No.2, Lana Del Rey’s Blue Banisters (11,267 sales) is at No.3 and Biffy Clyro’s The Myth Of Happily Ever After ...