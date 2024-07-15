Eminem has started the week racing ahead in the albums chart with The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), which could secure the rap star his 11th No.1 record. The album is boosted significantly by streaming, which accounts for 16,294 units, and has 6,217 sales from downloads.

Travis’ LA Times is sitting in second place with 6,948 sales, whilst Griff’s Vertigo (5,351 sales), Cat Burns’ Early Twenties (4,583 sales) and Cigarettes After Sex’s XS (4,073 sales) round off the ...