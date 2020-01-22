The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Eminem could be in line for a chart double thanks to new album Music To Be Murdered By.
Godzilla (feat. Juice Wrld) is leading the way in the singles chart thanks to 31,140 sales. Roddy Ricch is close behind at No.2 with The Box (30,750 sales), followed by Stormzy’s previous No.1 Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy, 30,673 sales). The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights (28,839 sales) and Dua Lipa’s ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now