The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Eminem could be in line for a chart double thanks to new album Music To Be Murdered By.

Godzilla (feat. Juice Wrld) is leading the way in the singles chart thanks to 31,140 sales. Roddy Ricch is close behind at No.2 with The Box (30,750 sales), followed by Stormzy’s previous No.1 Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy, 30,673 sales). The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights (28,839 sales) and Dua Lipa’s ...