Eminem is chasing a third consecutive week at No.1 in the UK with his album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace).

According to the Midweek Sales flash, the US rap star has pulled ahead of chart rival Blur, whose Live At Wembley Stadium is currently at No.2. But there’s very little in it at this stage with just 15 sales between the two main No.1 contenders – 6,725 for Eminem and 6,710 for Blur.

In a quiet summer ...