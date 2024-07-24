Eminem honoured with BRIT Billion Award

Eminem is the latest artist to receive a BRIT Billion Award by the BPI.

The BRIT Billion Award celebrates Eminem’s landmark achievement of reaching seven billion UK streams, as calculated by the Official Charts Company.

Eminem has the current No.1 album with The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) (Polydor), which opened with consumption of 45,063 units. That total would have been far higher if there had been a physical edition.

The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) is Eminem’s 10th consecutive studio album to debut at No.1 – his entire 21st century output – and his 11th solo No.1 in total.

Last month, Eminem scored his 11th UK No.1 single with Houdini, marking his first fully solo No.1 since Toy Soldiers 19 years earlier.

The US rap star’s huge streaming consumption in the UK is well represented by the staggering numbers for Curtain Call – The Hits, which has spent 832 weeks on the chart. A consistent Top 10 performer, the collection has 3,200,706 sales to date (of which 1,269,683 ‘sales’ are attributed to streams).

With a career total of seven billion UK streams, more than 60 of Eminem’s songs have been BRIT Certified, including 15 reaching multi-platinum status. His top three most streamed hits – Without Me, Lose Yourself and Love The Way You Lie featuring Rihanna – have amassed more than 770 million UK streams alone.

Officially launched in 2023, 39 artists have now been recognised with a BRIT Billion award for achieving more than one billion UK career streams. Acts to achieve the honour include Green Day, the Rolling Stones, Queen, ABBA, Whitney Houston, AJ Tracey, Headie One, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Camila Cabello, Lewis Capaldi and Raye.

The BRIT Billion award reflects the extent to which streaming has transformed the music landscape over the past decade – it now drives more than 85% of the UK’s recorded music consumption.

In 2023 there were a record 180 billion audio streams in the UK in total. In the UK, more than 2,000 artists now annually amass at least 10 million audio streams of their music, while more than 10,000 artists are streamed over a million times.