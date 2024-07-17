Eminem continues to race ahead in the albums chart this week with The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), which has 31,621 sales so far – more than the rest of the Top 5 combined. The record has 24,710 sales from streaming and 6,911 from downloads.

In second place is Travis’ LA Times with 7,810 sales, whilst Griff sits at No.3 with Vertigo (6,863 sales). Taylor Swift is now in fourth place with The Tortured Poets Department (6,752 sales) and ...