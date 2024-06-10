Eminem could be on the way to another No.1 in the singles chart with Houdini, which has accumulated 31,462 sales so far this week.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso holds second place with 28,556 sales ahead of Shaboozey’s A Bar Song (Tipsy) (19,186 sales), whilst Billie Eilish’s Birds Of A Father (18,110 sales) and Carpenter’s latest single Please Please Please (18,017 sales) complete the Top 5.

Meanwhile in the albums chart, Bon Jovi are in the top spot with their latest album ...