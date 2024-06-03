Eminem is racing towards first place in the albums chart with his new single, Houdini, which has accumulated 35,259 sales so far this week, surpassing Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso, which has 22,893 sales.

Shaboozey’s A Bar Song (Tipsy) (19,762 sales) follows behind at No.3, whilst Central Cee’s Band4Band featuring Lil Baby (18,112 sales) and Billie Eilish’s Lunch (15,039 sales) round off the Top 5.

Meanwhile, Ateez could be on the way to No.1 in the albums chart with Golden ...