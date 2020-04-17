Emma Steinbakken hits the Music Moves Europe Talent chart in style

Emma Steinbakken is a new name to look out for in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart.

This week, the Norwegian singer rockets 58-18 with her new track Let’s Blow Our Feelings Up With Dynamite, now in its second week on the chart. The song follows last year’s self-titled EP and currently has 244,793 streams on Spotify.

Elsewhere, Tom Gregory continues at No.1 with Fingertips and Nea holds onto No.2 spot with Some Say. Kim Petras moves 4-3 with Reminds Me, swapping places with Ilira’s Royalty. Daði Freyr’s Think About Things completes the Top 5.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.