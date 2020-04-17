Emma Steinbakken hits the Music Moves Europe Talent chart in style

Emma Steinbakken is a new name to look out for in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart.
This week, the Norwegian singer rockets 58-18 with her new track Let’s Blow Our Feelings Up With Dynamite, now in its second week on the chart. The song follows last year’s self-titled EP and currently has 244,793 streams on Spotify.
Elsewhere, Tom Gregory continues at No.1 with Fingertips and Nea holds onto No.2 spot with Some Say. Kim Petras moves 4-3 with Reminds Me, swapping places with Ilira’s Royalty. Daði Freyr’s Think About Things completes the Top 5.
The full Top 100 can be viewed here.
|Position
|Previous
|Weeks
|Artist
|Title
|Homecountry
|1
|1
|14
|Tom Gregory
|Fingertips
|GB
|2
|2
|28
|Nea
|Some Say
|SE
|3
|4
|9
|Kim Petras
|Reminds Me
|DE
|4
|3
|12
|Ilira
|Royalty
|DE
|5
|5
|7
|DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ°
|Think About Things
|IS
|6
|6
|42
|Tom Gregory
|Small Steps
|GB
|7
|9
|12
|LUM!X feat. D.T.E
|The Passenger
|AT
|8
|8
|46
|Freya Ridings
|Castles
|GB
|9
|12
|12
|Victor Leksell
|Svag
|SE
|10
|11
|23
|AngÃ¨le
|Oui ou non
|BE
|11
|10
|102
|El Profesor
|Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix)
|ES
|12
|7
|120
|James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh
|More Than Friends
|GB
|13
|14
|44
|LUM!X
|Monster
|AT
|14
|20
|6
|Mathea
|Wollt dir nur sagen
|AT
|15
|52
|80
|AngÃ¨le
|Balance Ton Quoi
|BE
|16
|23
|4
|Handsome Habibi feat. Yung Baby Tate
|Don't Waste My Time
|GB
|17
|18
|5
|Sports Team
|Here's The Thing
|GB
|18
|58
|2
|Emma Steinbakken
|Let's Blow Our Feelings Up With Dynamite
|NO
|19
|25
|2
|Michele Morrone
|Feel It
|IT
|20
|13
|9
|Number
|Red Flag
|GB