Emma Steinbakken hits the Music Moves Europe Talent chart in style

April 17th 2020 at 12:00PM
Emma Steinbakken is a new name to look out for in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart.

This week, the Norwegian singer rockets 58-18 with her new track Let’s Blow Our Feelings Up With Dynamite, now in its second week on the chart. The song follows last year’s self-titled EP and currently has 244,793 streams on Spotify. 

Elsewhere, Tom Gregory continues at No.1 with Fingertips and Nea holds onto No.2 spot with Some Say. Kim Petras moves 4-3 with Reminds Me, swapping places with Ilira’s Royalty. Daði Freyr’s Think About Things completes the Top 5.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 14 Tom Gregory Fingertips GB
2 2 28 Nea Some Say SE
3 4 9 Kim Petras Reminds Me DE
4 3 12 Ilira Royalty DE
5 5 7 DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ° Think About Things IS
6 6 42 Tom Gregory Small Steps GB
7 9 12 LUM!X feat. D.T.E The Passenger AT
8 8 46 Freya Ridings Castles GB
9 12 12 Victor Leksell Svag SE
10 11 23 AngÃ¨le Oui ou non BE
11 10 102 El Profesor Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix) ES
12 7 120 James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh More Than Friends GB
13 14 44 LUM!X Monster AT
14 20 6 Mathea Wollt dir nur sagen AT
15 52 80 AngÃ¨le Balance Ton Quoi BE
16 23 4 Handsome Habibi feat. Yung Baby Tate Don't Waste My Time GB
17 18 5 Sports Team Here's The Thing GB
18 58 2 Emma Steinbakken Let's Blow Our Feelings Up With Dynamite NO
19 25 2 Michele Morrone Feel It IT
20 13 9 Number Red Flag GB

 

 

 

 

