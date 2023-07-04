ESEA Music launches mentorship scheme for East & South East Asian artists and professionals

ESEA Music has launched the Sesame Mentorship Scheme, the first mentorship initiative created specifically for East & South East Asian artists and professionals within the UK music industry.

Established in September 2021, ESEA Music is a community led by and for UK-based East & Southeast Asian music industry professionals and artists. As well as offering a supportive network and a sense of belonging, it is the group’s aim to lobby for better ESEA representation in the UK music industry and offer a voice for those working in the industry now, and in the future.

“Sesame aims to facilitate support systems within the music industry that promote communication and positivity, leading to better mental and creative health, and to further equality within the industry, protecting paths to sustainable careers for under-represented groups,” according to the announcement.

Sesame’s objective is to provide a safe and inclusive platform for individuals to engage in conversations and develop their careers.

Each round of Sesame will span a three-month period, with the inaugural round commencing in August 2023.

Sesame will utilise a portion of ESEA Music's Community Grant from WeTransfer's Supporting Act Foundation to provide initial mentors with access to Wishfish, a coaching and development service.

Interested individuals are invited to become a member of ESEA Music here. ESEA Music is open to all who identify as East Asian, Southeast Asian or both and are working as an artist or a professional in the UK Music Industry.

Applicant guidelines for Sesame are here. Members can contact sesamementorship@gmail.com for information on how to apply. The application process will remain open for three weeks until July 16, 2023.

The Sesame Mentorship Scheme Team is led by Lucinda Tse Hall (BMG) and Rob Chung (Fuga). The organisation thanked outgoing member Emma-Lee Moss (the songwriter formerly known as Emmy the Great), and welcomed Hide Whone (Theory Management) to assist with the next stage.

“When my career as a musician began, the expectation was that you got your head down, made the most of whatever opportunities came your way and didn’t question the demands that the industry placed on you,” said Matt Tong. “As a mentor, the trial Sesame Mentorship Scheme gives me the opportunity to help steer younger musicians away from some of the traps I fell into, and to offer a little solace for what, at times, can be alienating and overwhelming work.

“That the scheme exists within the ESEA network is important to me. Our collective ‘Asian-ness’ is impossibly broad: the potential to explore this through the Scheme is also an opportunity to recognise our collective diversity, to respect celebrate and elevate our differences and to discover a solidarity that better aids us to be strong allies to the myriad other racial, cultural and sexual identities that exist within the UK as we continue to face new struggles together.”

“The trial Sesame Mentorship Scheme enabled me to learn directly from an artist I admired,” said artist Mantawoman. “Even after just one session I felt deeply validated and inspired to trust my instincts in my career. My mentor’s wisdom runs deep and was gently shared.”

ESEA Music now has over 300 members, including artists Rina Sawayama, Congee, Yunè Pinku, Lucy Tun, Lucinda Chua, Andrew Hung, Emmy The Great, Flora Yin Wong, LVRA, Eva Liu (Mui Zyu / Dama Scout), Matt Tong (Algiers / ex-Bloc Party), Miso Extra, Sarah Bonito (Kero Kero Bonito) and Taigen Kawabe (Bo Ningen).

Music industry professionals include executives from Spotify, Sony, Apple Music, Universal Music, Warner Music, TikTok, BBC, PIAS, Beggars Group, 4AD, AEG, AWAL, Bella Union, BMG, CAA, Nettwerk Music Group, Ninja Tune, Tap Music, Giant Artist Management, Eastern Margins, RCA, Rough Trade, Shesaid.so, Warp Records, and more.