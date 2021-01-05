Eurosonic launches European Music Week to highlight new talent

Eurosonic Noorderslag (ESNS) has announced the launch of European Music Week, a new initiative aimed at boosting emerging acts across the continent.

Starting this Friday (January 8), European Music Week will see a host of platforms including BBC Radio 1, 6 Music, Spotify, Deezer and more partner with ESNS to support artists and shine a light on new talent from Europe.

Running until January 15, European Music Week precedes the digital edition of Eurosonic festival, which comprises online panels and pre-recorded live performances and runs between January 13-16.

Robert Meijerink, head of programme at ESNS said: “European music has been the prime focus of ESNS for 35 years. In the past year a lot of artists missed the opportunity to play live and had a hard time to reach their potential audience. The European Music Week is a perfect way to give them the spotlight. A good opportunity to promote new talent but also to highlight the rich history of European music. Above all, It’s time to start the new year with a positive message and think and work on a new future.”

Content will be shared on social media using #europeanmusicweek. The list of partners for European Music Week also includes radio stations NPO 3FM, BNR, ARD, RAI RADIO 2, RTÉ 2FM, LRT Opus, LUERSL 100.7, SRF, RTS, RADIO BELGRADE ONE, ERR Raadio 2, plus KEXP, Vice, and a range of other venues and festivals.

Holly Humberstone (above), Katy J Pearson, The Goa Express, Jockstrap and Chubby And The Gang are among the UK acts set to perform for ESNS this year.