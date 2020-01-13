Bring Me The Horizon’s manager Craig Jennings has told Music Week that the band can build on their first ever BRIT nomination.
They have been nominated in the Best Group category in recognition of their first No.1 album Amo (RCA). Bring Me The Horizon’s sixth LP has sales of 77,093 (56.8% from streams), acording to the Official Charts Company.
“It is a breakthrough, this is a band that have really been outside the mainstream,” said Jennings, CEO of Raw Power. ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now