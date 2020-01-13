Your site will load in 16 seconds
Event Horizon: BRITs boost for Bring Me The Horizon

Andre Paine

Monday, Jan 13th 2020 at 12:30PM

Bring Me The Horizon’s manager Craig Jennings has told Music Week that the band can build on their first ever BRIT nomination.

They have been nominated in the Best Group category in recognition of their first No.1 album Amo (RCA). Bring Me The Horizon’s sixth LP has sales of 77,093 (56.8% from streams), acording to the Official Charts Company.

“It is a breakthrough, this is a band that have really been outside the mainstream,” said Jennings, CEO of Raw Power. ...

