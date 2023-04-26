Your site will load in 16 seconds
Everything But The Girl could hit No.1 with new album Fuse

by
Wednesday, Apr 26th 2023 at 5:45PM

Everything But The Girl could be on the way to finish at No.1 this week with their new album, Fuse, released last week. 

With 10,498 sales so far, Fuse has been significantly boosted by physical sales, which account for 8,730 units, whilst downloads make up 1,217 and streams 551. Following closely behind in second place is Enter Shikari’s A Kiss For The Whole World with 9,842 sales. Completing the Top 5 are Taylor Swift’s Folklore - The Long Pond Studio ...

