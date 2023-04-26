Everything But The Girl could be on the way to finish at No.1 this week with their new album, Fuse, released last week.

With 10,498 sales so far, Fuse has been significantly boosted by physical sales, which account for 8,730 units, whilst downloads make up 1,217 and streams 551. Following closely behind in second place is Enter Shikari’s A Kiss For The Whole World with 9,842 sales. Completing the Top 5 are Taylor Swift’s Folklore - The Long Pond Studio ...