FAC appoints Bishi to board following AGM election

The Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) has appointed Bishi to its board, following an election at the annual general meeting.

Bishi replaces Dilys Uwagboe (Eckoes) who has retired as board director after four years. Brix Smith, David Rowntree, John Robb and Marcus O’Dair were all re-elected.

An artist, composer, producer, technologist and broadcaster, Bishi has released three albums via her own label Gryphon Records, as well as collaborating with the likes of Tony Visconti, Sean Ono Lennon, Jarvis Cocker, Daphne Guinness, the LSO, The Kronos Quartet, Manish Arora and Jonny Greenwood.

Her works have been placed in both film and TV, and this year Bishi composed and produced her first full original score for a VR videogame installation, Maya, Birth of a Superhero, which received a special jury mention at TriBeCa 2023. She has also composed choral music for Trans Voices, the UK’s first professional trans+ choir and become part of a team developing an AI composer tool with University of Sheffield.

Bishi is the founder of WITCiH (Women in Tech Creative Industries Hub), a platform elevating women, trans and non-binary creative practitioners in tech. A former ambassador for the Featured Artists Coalition, and a current ambassador for Imogen Heap's Creative Passport, Bishi is also on the board of directors for The F-List for Music and is a Keychange Innovator.

Bishi said: “Growing up in community art spaces, I understand the impact of artists standing together. I would like to take this opportunity with the FAC to further that commitment and learn more about the changing needs of artists today.”

Having such a forward-thinking and progressive artist as a director will be of huge benefit to our community David Martin

Hosted at Signature Brew Blackhorse Road, the AGM was preceded with a presentation of the FAC’s achievements during 2023 where CEO, David Martin, drew particular attention to the Step Up Fund, supported by Amazon Music, the FAC’s advocacy work, particularly as a member of the Council of Music Makers (CMM), and the 100% Venues campaign.

David Martin, CEO, Featured Artists Coalition, said: “It’s been a year of real progress for the FAC, and I am proud of how we’ve continued to support our community – whether that’s with funding programmes like Step Up, our advocacy work to reform streaming, or the 100% Venues campaign to end anti-artist practices in live music. There’s more to be done in all these areas, but I’m optimistic about what this organisation can help achieve. The unified approach adopted by the Council of Music Makers (CMM) is now delivering tangible gains, and the decision by Academy Music Group to reduce merch commissions at their venues is a real step forward.

“Finally, I would like to thank Dilys Uwagboe for all she’s contributed to the board, and I am delighted that Bishi has been elected. Having such a forward-thinking and progressive artist as a director, who understands the potentials and pitfalls of emerging technologies such as AI, will be of huge benefit to our community.”

Attendees also enjoyed a welcome address from FAC Artist In Residence, David Rowntree, fresh from the final show on Blur’s world tour at Primavera Sound in Buenos Aires.

Reflecting on the current challenges facing artists, David Rowntree said: “The work of the FAC is more important than ever. In a complex uncertain world, we need an organisation that helps artists understand and navigate this landscape, and that gives us a space to talk with each other and communicate. We also need an organisation that can pick its battles, and fight for our greater good – whether that’s making the label-centric streaming system deliver more equitably for artists, or preventing venues from taking an outrageous share of our merchandise revenue.”

PHOTO: Jeremy Banks