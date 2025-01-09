FAC Artist Council launches to feed into organisation's advocacy and campaigning

The Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) is today (January 9) formally launching an FAC Artist Council.

It aims to encourage engagement with the widest diversity of the artist community, and to ensure they can identify the issues and changes that would be most impactful to their livelihoods.

The FAC is currently at the forefront of industry discussions on issues including streaming reform, the licensing of music for AI, and support for grassroots touring. Alongside an elected 16-member board, the organisation is supported by more than 140 Artist Ambassadors.

The FAC Artist Council replaces the FAC BEAT Board which was founded in 2016 as a mechanism to solicit the views of breakthrough and emerging artists. The FAC Artist Council will expand that remit and be open to artists of all levels.

Chaired by Bella Levina Lueen (aka the singer-songwriter Levina), the FAC Artist Council will report to the FAC’s board of directors via the CEO, helping inform the organisation’s advocacy and campaigning, and providing insights and viewpoints.

Bella Levina Lueen, chair, FAC Artist Council, said: “The FAC exists to give a voice to artists. But that voice never stops changing, adapting and evolving – and that’s precisely why we’ve replaced the remit of the BEAT Board with our FAC Artist Council, opening up a confidential space for the FAC’s wider community to share ideas, raise concerns and ensure the organisation remains relevant and in touch.”

Among the Council’s first priorities is to develop and roll out more FAC Kitemark Guides for “artist-friendly” businesses and organisations. This will build on a 2021 BEAT Board initiative that created a kitemark for “artist friendly” independent promoters.

There is a growing need for connection and transparency within the artist community Bella Levina Lueen

Bella Levina Lueen added: “For most artists, navigating the demands of the modern music industry can be a massive headache. It’s difficult to know who to trust. Especially when you’re trying to dedicate time to being creative and making music. Most of us appreciate a helping hand, to guide us through what is an incredibly complex ecosystem.

“There is a growing need for connection and transparency within the artist community, and the FAC Artist Council provides a platform for artists to support one another and shape the music industry rather than conforming to its limitations."

“Addressing this challenge is one of the first priorities on the FAC Artist Council’s agenda and, taking inspiration from the Independent Promoter kitemark developed by the FAC in 2021, we will look to expand this approach into other areas of the business.”

Thirty-two individuals will participate in the Council’s first official meeting, which will be held next month.

The FAC is actively encouraging artists from around the UK to register their interest for future meetings by emailing: info@thefac.org

The 32 artists joining the Council’s first meeting are:

• Akemi Fox

• Anna Pancaldi

• Bella Levina Lueen (Chair)

• Benny Bizzie

• Bertie Scott

• Bilge Nur Yilmaz (Tendertwin)

• Charlie Deakin Davis (charlieeeee)

• Chris Keats

• CJ Pandit

• Ed Black (edbl)

• Hannah Scott

• Jack Gourlay

• Jake Morley

• Jemerine Chan

• Justin Peng

• Lauren Ray

• Lazio Barclay (Pink Mario)

• Lisabel Biscaldi

• Miri Metz (Miri)

• Katya D’Janoeff (Katya)

• Nadia Sheikh

• Nia Wyn

• Riya

• Simeon Walker

• Storry

• Sunflower Thieves

• Tabi Gazele

• Yasmina Yahas (Sunkissed Child)

• Lisbee Stainton

• Shannon O’Neill (Sister Ghost)

• Rich Legate

• Sarah Howells (Bryde)

Ed Black (edbl) said: "The FAC have been involved in some really important work over recent years, whether that's fighting against unfair merchandise commissions, advocating for a fairer share of streaming revenues or ensuring artists can benefit from support for grassroots touring. The FAC Artist Council allows more of us to be involved in these types of conversations, which is a real win-win situation. I'd encourage anyone who has ideas to bring to the table to get onboard.”

Riya said: "I am really happy to be involved in the FAC Artist Council, and it's fantastic to see the organisation take this step to ensure greater representation. There's a lot of pressure and expectation on artists' shoulders right now, and this is an ideal forum to share ideas and help develop solutions for a fairer and more artist-friendly business."