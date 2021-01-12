FAC unveils 14 artist ambassadors

The Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) has unveiled 14 new artist ambassadors from a diverse range of backgrounds.

The artists’ trade body said the line-up will help to grow the organisation’s community and amplify its message of fair representation for artists.

The latest additions include former Mercury Prize and BRITs nominee Anna Calvi and Adam Devonshire (Dev), bassist of Idles.

Devonshire said: “Without music, and the artists that pour their very beings into their craft, my life would be a very empty place. The rights of artists are fundamental in ensuring great art continues to be created. Long may it continue.”

British rapper, songwriter and actor Kano also joins the FAC as an artist ambassador, along with tuba player and composer Theon Cross and British-Barbadian saxophonist and clarinettist Shabaka Hutchings, who is part of The Comet Is Coming, Mercury-nominated Sons of Kemet and Shabaka & the Ancestors.

At a time of enormous challenge for our industry, it’s with great pride that I welcome these incredible artists to the FAC David Martin

The FAC also confirmed further artist ambassadors from the UK and internationally, including Rae Morris, Julia Holter, Portishead’s Beth Gibbons, West London artist Hollie Cook, South London singer and songwriter Carmody, London-based singer songwriter Frank Hamilton and Brix Smith, previously a member of The Fall.

North Yorkshire-born, singer and composer Ruth Patterson and North London singer and songwriter Benny Bizzie are dual ambassadors with Attitude Is Everything, representing their Next Stage initiative.

David Martin, FAC CEO, said: “At a time of enormous challenge for our industry, with a global pandemic threatening the very nature of our music scenes and the impact of Brexit laid bare, it’s with great pride that I welcome these incredible artists to the FAC. Their preparedness to stand with the FAC and add their voice to our cause at this time is testament to their integrity and their selflessness.

“As we continue to grow the FAC family in 2021, it’s an honour that so many creative, innovative icons see the FAC as a force for affecting positive change for artists and creators from across the whole musical spectrum.”

