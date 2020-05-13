FAC welcomes Skunk Anansie's Skin among 15 new artist ambassadors, Johnny Marr & Paloma Faith to also offer support

The Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) has today (May 13) announced 15 new artist ambassadors.

An official press release stated that the artists ­– all from a diverse range of backgrounds – will help “grow the organisation’s community and amplify it’s message of fair representation for artists.”

Included among the FAC’s New Artist Ambassadors are Skunk Anansie’s Skin, Nova Twins, B.Traits, Larry Heard, Sophia Saze, Esa, Anastasia Kristensen, Pengshui, Anna Meredith, Jake Burns, Simone Marie Butler, The Anchoress, Tawiah, Afrodeutsche and Children Of Zeus.

David Rowntree (Blur), FAC Artist in Residence said: “In the current situation, it is more important than ever to have a strong, united and representative artist body. The newly announced Artist Ambassadors come from a broad range of genres, backgrounds and stages in their careers, from breakthrough talent to established stars. They are united by the FAC’s mission to provide fair representation and a collective voice at all levels of the debate. I look forward to working together with them and the rest of our community to make sure we are heard loud and clear.”

Additionally, the FAC is also receiving support from Johnny Marr and Paloma Faith.

Speaking about the organisation, Johnny Marr said: “Artists need a voice. That's why I'm pleased to add my support for the FAC, the organisation that is giving the artist community the collective voice that it needs.”

David Martin, FAC general manager, concluded: “I’m delighted to welcome these incredible artists to the FAC family. Right now, perhaps more than ever, people are recognising the value of music. Sadly we are also seeing the devastating impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the industry and the precarious position that many artists are in. This cannot be right for those who are at the very core of making our industry a global success. Therefore we’re delighted that the Artist Ambassadors are coming together and lending their voice to help us support the artist community with the representation and visibility that it needs.”

