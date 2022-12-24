Faithless pay tribute to singer Maxi Jazz

Tributes have been paid to Faithless singer Maxi Jazz, who has died aged 65.

During a 20-year period with the dance group, Maxi Jazz achieved three No.1 albums and multiple hit singles. We Come 1, Insomnia and God Is A DJ were among their biggest hits.

Faithless also built up a successful global touring business with Maxi Jazz as the charismatic frontman of a full live band, in contrast to their more DJ-based contemporaries in dance music.

Maxi Jazz, whose real name was Maxwell Fraser, also toured as a DJ. Faithless' 2020 album All Blessed was the group's first LP not to feature him.

Former bandmate Sister Bliss posted on social media that he died peacefully in his sleep in his south London home on Friday night (December 23).

A statement shared on Maxi Jazz's Instagram, signed by his former bandmates, said: "He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music.

"He was also a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible. It was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him.

"He was a brilliant lyricist, a DJ, a Buddhist, a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass and genius."