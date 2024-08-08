Featured Artists Coalition & Amazon Music announce 2024 Step Up Fund to boost indie acts

The Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) and Amazon Music have announced the list of acts chosen for their 2024 Step Up Fund.

Now in its third year, the fund awards emerging independent acts grants of up to £8,000 alongside broader support. This year’s awardees are Azekel, BEKA, Blair Davie, Dirty Nice, Hana Lili, Lime Garden, Olive Jones, ShaSimone, SOFY and Unpeople.

Applications increased by almost 50% this year, with the final list of 10 decided by a panel of independent industry professionals.

The FAC offers the chosen artists direct financial assistance, alongside a range of additional benefits including mentoring, a one-year PRO membership to the FAC, a one-year subscription to Amazon Music and content opportunities.

The UK clearly has no shortage of talent, and there is evidently a real need for more of this kind of targeted funding David Martin, FAC

FAC CEO David Martin said: “Since we launched Step Up in 2022, I've been consistently inspired by the quality and the sheer volume of artists who apply. This year was no exception. The range and diversity has been incredibly strong.

"The UK clearly has no shortage of talent, and there is evidently a real need for more of this kind of targeted funding, that can help independent artists realise their potential and build sustainable careers. Thanks to the generosity of Amazon Music, the FAC's Step Up Fund is playing a real part to help address that challenge. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together in such a short amount of time, and look forward to seeing how 2024's awardees progress over the next 12 months."

I can’t wait to see what’s next for these 10 artists Laura Lukanz, Amazon Music

Laura Lukanz, head of music UK, Australia & New Zealand, Amazon Music, said: “Teaming up with the FAC to support the Step Up Fund for a third year continues to be a highlight of the year for the team and I. The outstanding calibre of applications we receive every year serves as a powerful reminder of the immense pool of talented artists we have in the UK. Making our selections is always a challenging process. I can’t wait to see what’s next for the 10 artists receiving a grant each this year.”