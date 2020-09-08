Featured Artists Coalition & Attitude Is Everything join forces for Next Stage project

The Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) has partnered with Attitude Is Everything (AIE) on a project aimed at protecting the rights of deaf and disabled artists.

AIE’s Next Stage artist development initiative was designed to make the music business more accessible for artists with access requirements. Now with the support of the FAC, the partnership will announce Next Stage ambassadors, integrated with the FAC’s already existing ambassador programme.

Ali Hersz of Idealistics and musician and producer Rob Maddison (Revenge Of Calculon, Spaceships Are Cool, Yunioshi) are launching the scheme.

Hersz said: "I think it's integral that artists from all backgrounds are represented and given equal opportunity within the industry, I'm delighted to be representing an important project like Next Stage and an organisation like the FAC, who are working for artists rights and are powered by artists. I can't wait to see what the future brings."

Maddison (above) commented: “As both a producer and performer, I have discovered that there are many significant barriers to furthering a career in the music industry for those of us artists who are disabled and this contributes to the lack of representation within the industry at present. I am very proud to have the opportunity to be helping highlight the Next Stage project and the FAC, they will both be vitally important in the journey to resolving these issues.”

AIE artist development manager Rich Legate has joined the FAC’s BEAT Board, with AIE also set to curate a series of pieces for FAC Insights forum.

Legate said: "The culture of music and the world of the music industry will only be enriched by including artists from all sorts of backgrounds and with differing experiences of living. Artists and musicians who are disabled people are currently not able to move through this industry without facing numerous barriers that either restrict their success, or convince them to give up. Working collaboratively with the FAC we will be able to amplify the voices of disabled artists, supporting their creativity and making sure they have a seat at the table to shape the future of this industry alongside their peers."

David Martin, FAC general manager, added: “As the UK artist trade body, it is crucial that the FAC works for the whole artist community. Our mission is to represent the rights and interests of all artists and this partnership helps us to provide a voice for deaf and disabled artists in an industry which has too often left them out of the conversation. Working with Attitude Is Everything’s Next Stage initiative will help us to bring a wealth of experience and knowledge into the FAC and support our work towards a truly inclusive music industry. I’m also delighted to be welcoming Ali and Rob into the FAC family as our newest ambassadors.”