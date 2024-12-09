As Christmas fast approaches, Wham! are back at the top of the singles chart with Last Christmas, which is leading the way with 18,809 sales so far. In close second, Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You has 18,444 sales, whilst Tom Grennan’s It Can’t Be Christmas sits at No.3 with 16,427 sales.

Gracie Abrams has moved to fourth place with That’s So True (14,006 sales), whilst Rosé and Bruno Mars’ Apt rounds off the Top 5 with ...