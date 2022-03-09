Finalists unveiled for sixth Heavy Music Awards

The Heavy Music Awards are returning for their sixth year, sponsored again by Amazon Music.

Shortlists have been selected by a panel of 700 judges, and winners are picked by public vote.

Leading the way with four nominations each are Architects, Don Broco, Trivium and Spiritbox, while UK bands Bullet For My Valentine, Holding Absence and While She Sleeps have three.

Categories include Best Album, Best UK Artist, Best International Artist and Best Live Act.

Voting for Heavy Music Awards 2022 opens today (2pm on Wednesday, March 9 2022) at vote.heavymusicawards.com and closes at 5pm on April 22, 2022.

All voters are entered into a ballot for tickets to the event, which this year will take place on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at O2 Forum Kentish Town, London.

The shortlist can be found here.