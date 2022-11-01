FLO, Lauren Spencer-Smith, K-Trap & more on Vevo's DSCVR tips list for 2023

FLO, Lauren Spencer-Smith and K-Trap are among the artists featured in Vevo’s latest DSCVR tips campaign.

Vevo’s DSCVR Artists To Watch 2023 list is revealed today (November 1) and its 20-strong line-up also includes Wesley Joseph, Ethel Cain, Ayra Starr, Oxlade, GloRilla, Amelia Moore, Pajel and more. The list, which encompasses artists and genres from across the world, was derived from 550 submissions, a record number for DSCVR.

Now in its ninth year, the campaign will showcase two live performances by each artist, recorded exclusively for Vevo, with the rollout due to start on November 28.

The artists will also feature in Vevo playlists and editorial content, with additional support from partners such as YouTube, Roku, Samsung TV Plus and Apple TV.

JP Evangelista, Vevo’s SVP,content, programming & marketing, said: “We are so proud to announce our annual taste-making program, DSCVR Artists to Watch. This series is the brainchild of our in-house team of music lovers who are always so driven to have the opportunity to shine a spotlight on the best up and coming acts. Through our marketing and promotional efforts, large distribution network and stellar production team, Vevo is able to support artists of all genres and at all stages of their careers. Through close collaboration with both artists and their teams, we work to make sure that every part of this campaign serves them.”

The full DSCVR list for 2023 list, and the record label for each act, is below.

Amelia Moore (Capitol)

Armani White (Def Jam)

Ayra Starr (Mavin Records/Platoon)

Carol Biazin (UMG Brazil)

Ethel Cain (AWAL)

FLO (Island Records)

Flowerovlove (The Orchard)

GloRilla (Interscope Records)

Ice Spice (Capitol)

K-Trap (Thousand8 Music/Virgin Music)

Lauren Spencer Smith (Island Records)

Nonso Amadi (UMG Canada/Def Jam)

Oxlade (Sony Music France, Epic)

Pajel (Epic / Proud Records/Dope / SME)

Piri & Tommy (Polydor Records)

Ptazeta (Interscope Records)

Ramón Vega (Sony Music Latin)

Tananai (Capitol Records Italy)

Thuy (Venice)

Wesley Joseph (Secretly Canadian)