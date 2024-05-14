FLO sign with PPL for international neighbouring rights

The BRIT-winning group FLO have agreed a deal with PPL for the collection of their international neighbouring rights royalties.

FLO join recent signings such as Lewis Capaldi, Ice Spice and Central Cee.

FLO were the first all-female group to win the BBC Sound of 2023 and the BRITs Rising Star award in the same year. They were nominated for three Soul Train Awards in the US and performed at Coachella.

The trio, who attended East London Arts & Music (ELAM), have released tracks with Stormzy and Missy Elliott.

FLO’s success in the UK and US already proves there is a huge appetite for their music Kate Reilly

PPL licenses the use of recorded music in the UK and collects neighbouring rights royalties around the world on behalf of performers and recording rights-holders.

“PPL’s cutting-edge technology systems, meticulous approach to metadata management and an expanding network of 110 agreements with CMOs, all contribute towards ensuring that the band receives royalties when their music is played on radio, TV or public places globally,” said a statement.

Kate Reilly, chief membership and people officer, said: “FLO are a phenomenal act and have broken so many records to date. As PPL is a supporter of ELAM, we are delighted to be working with its talented alumni. FLO’s success in the UK and US already proves there is a huge appetite for their music, and we look forward to collecting neighbouring rights royalties on their behalf internationally as they embark on the next exciting phase of their career.”

Sam Eldridge, co-founder, UROK Management, said: "The team at PPL are leading experts on neighbouring rights. With such a large network of agreements in place globally, we're delighted to expand our relationship with PPL to ensure FLO get fairly paid for their music whenever it is played publicly around the world."