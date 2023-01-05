FLO win BBC Radio 1 Sound Of 2023 poll

FLO have followed up their BRITs Rising Star Award with first place in the BBC Sound Poll.

Now known as BBC Radio 1’s Sound Of 2023, the poll is now 20 years old and counts Adele, 50 Cent, Haim and more among past winners. Last year’s victor was PinkPantheress.

Island act FLO, then, have done something of a new music double, as Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma and Renée Downer came out on top after a panel of more than 130 industry experts including Sir Elton John, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and Celeste completed the voting.

FLO said: “Wow, we did it! To win this accolade not even a year after we released our debut single Cardboard Box is wild. We feel so connected to our British music roots winning BBC Radio 1’s Sound Of and admire the artists who have come before us, especially our gal PinkPantheress winning last year! Thank you to everyone who voted for us and put girl groups back on the map. To be recognised for our music and people to believe in our vision inspires us to go further this year! 2023 we’re ready!”

Radio 1’s Jack Saunders said: “This year is one of the strongest long lists we’ve seen in a while. Full of vibrant, creative and exciting artists that want to push the boundaries. Radio 1 continues to champion the innovators and the stars of the future and this list will prove that. FLO are a revelation to the scene and a worthy winner this year.”

Fred again.., Nia Archives, Cat Burns and Gabriels joined FLO in the Top 5, with the former two reflecting the 2022 dance music boom. Gabriels, from the US, are the only act not from the UK in the Top 5.

Asake, Biig Piig, Dylan, Piri & Tommy and Rachel Chinouriri were also on the longlist for 2023.