The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Florence And The Machine's Dance Fever takes an early lead in the albums chart, in another week dominated by new releases.

The fifth studio album by the English indie rock band opens on 26,315 sales, 23,217 of those coming from physical. The figure puts it well ahead of its nearest competition, Kendrick Lamar's Mr Morale And The Big Steppers (13,429 sales). Also newly released, and in at No.3 and No.4 respectively, are ...