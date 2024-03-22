Florrie to release long-awaited debut album with BMG and Xenomania

BMG has signed Florrie in partnership with Xenomania.

The multi-instrumentalist, singer, producer and songwriter has confirmed details of her long-awaited debut album in the summer.

The Lost Ones will be released on June 14 via BMG and Xenomania Records. The title track and lead single is out today (March 22).

Written and produced predominantly by Florrie and Xenomania founder Brian Higgins, the album also features singer and songwriter Takura Tendayi (Rihanna, Chase and Status).

After launching her pop career in 2010 with her independently released debut EP, Introduction, Florrie put out further releases and later signed to RCA. With a debut album put on hold, she returned to writing, producing and drumming as part of the Xenomania stable for acts including Kylie Minogue, Rebecca Ferguson, The Saturdays and Pet Shop Boys.

“I have been waiting to make my debut album for the last 12 years and it deserved all the time and love I've put into it,” said Florrie.

Laura Bruneau, senior marketing manager at BMG, said: "We are pleased to be joining forces with Xenomania on Florrie’s debut album. She is a fantastic talent – a thoughtful, multi-talented artist, making exceptional, forward-thinking pop music. We can’t wait for the world to hear what she has in store with this new release."

She is a fantastic talent – a thoughtful, multi-talented artist, making exceptional, forward-thinking pop music Laura Bruneau

Florrie has also revealed that she will be supporting Girls Aloud on their five O2 Arena shows this summer. She played drums on Girls Aloud’s 2008 hit The Promise and co-wrote their 2012 single Something New.

Speaking of the release of The Lost Ones, Florrie said “This is a song about letting go; of past regrets, mistakes you made when you didn’t know any better, and keeping hold of hope when life gets hard. There was a time when I almost gave up on music, and I went through a rough couple of years. I wrote this song while rediscovering myself as an artist and a human being."

Personal, a compilation of her independently released songs, was released at the end of last year. As well as the new title track, it included 2019's Grey's Anatomy-soundtracking Borderline.

Florrie will tour the USA as support with G Flip in the spring, starting in New Orleans on May 16.