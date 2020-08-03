The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Fontaines DC are off to a flyer in the albums chart.

The Dublin band's second album A Hero's Death has raced clear at No.1 with sales of 14,472, almost 10,000 ahead of nearest challenger Creeper, who are at No.2 with Sex, Death & The Infinite Void (5,030 sales).

Taylor Swift's reigning chart-topper Folklore drops down to No.3, selling 4,680 units, while there are new entries for Alanis Morissette's Such Pretty Forks ...