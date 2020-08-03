The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Fontaines DC are off to a flyer in the albums chart.
The Dublin band's second album A Hero's Death has raced clear at No.1 with sales of 14,472, almost 10,000 ahead of nearest challenger Creeper, who are at No.2 with Sex, Death & The Infinite Void (5,030 sales).
Taylor Swift's reigning chart-topper Folklore drops down to No.3, selling 4,680 units, while there are new entries for Alanis Morissette's Such Pretty Forks ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now