Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Fontaines DC head out in front in albums chart

James Hanley

by James Hanley
Monday, Aug 3rd 2020 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Fontaines DC are off to a flyer in the albums chart. 

The Dublin band's second album A Hero's Death has raced clear at No.1 with sales of 14,472, almost 10,000 ahead of nearest challenger Creeper, who are at No.2 with Sex, Death & The Infinite Void (5,030 sales). 

Taylor Swift's reigning chart-topper Folklore drops down to No.3, selling 4,680 units, while there are new entries for Alanis Morissette's Such Pretty Forks ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020