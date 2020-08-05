The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and it looks like a dramatic finish awaits in the albums chart, as EMI and Taylor Swift pivot to try to catch Fontaines DC.
With Fontaines DC’s A Hero’s Death on 16,527 sales at No.1, Swift’s Folklore has moved to 10,686 in second place, as a result of a change of plans from EMI, which brought forward the CD release of Folklore by three days to August 4. D2C pre-orders have ...
