Fontaines DC, Orla Gartland, Kneecap and Sprints make RTÉ Choice Music Prize shortlist

The success of Irish artists in 2024 is reflected in the latest RTÉ Choice Music Prize shortlist, organised in association with IMRO and IRMA.

The album prize, which turns 20 this year, has previously honoured recordings by Soak, Jape, The Divine Comedy, CMAT, Lankum, Adrian Crowley, Villagers, Two Door Cinema Club, The Gloaming, Denise Chaila and more.

Fontaines DC are yet to win the prize but will be strong contenders in 2025 with their fourth album, Romance, which peaked at No.2 in the UK and Ireland, as well as making a global impact. Certified gold in the UK, Romance has become the band’s biggest-selling album to date.

Fontaines DC are shortlisted for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize alongside acts including Orla Gartland, Kneecap and Sprints. The full list is below.

RTÉ Choice Music Prize shortlist – Irish Album Of The Year 2024

A Lazarus Soul - No Flowers Grow In Cement Gardens

Curtisy - What Was The Question

Fontaines DC - Romance

Orla Gartland - Everybody Needs a Hero

Kneecap - Fine Art

NewDad - Madra

Niamh Regan - Come As You Are

Róis - Mo Léan

Silverbacks - Easy Being a Winner

Sprints - Letter To Self

The Irish Album of the Year 2024 will be announced live from Vicar St on RTÉ 2FM in a special show from 7-11pm on Thursday, March 6. The show will feature live performances from some of the shortlisted acts,.

Dave Reid, Choice Music Prize co-founder, said: “The RTÉ Choice Music Prize continues to highlight, promote and support Irish music annually. We are delighted to be hosting the 20th edition of the project in 2025 and right now music across all genres in Ireland is in its healthiest state ever. We would like to thank all our partners and supporters down through the years as we strive to continue to shine a light on quality Irish music both domestically and internationally into the future.”

Jim Carroll, Choice Music Prize co-founder and chairperson of the judging panel, added: “It’s quite something to be talking about the 20th outing of this event. I firmly believe that the longevity of the Choice Music Prize is due to how Irish bands and musicians have actively and enthusiastically supported the event over the years. It is clear that they value its integrity and independence, as well as its impact on their profile and careers. On the occasion of the 20th Choice, we want to salute and thank the hundreds of musicians who’ve joined us along the way.”

Willie Kavanagh, IRMA chairman, said: “IRMA is very pleased to continue to support the Choice Music Prize in its 20th year. The Choice Music Prize has been focused on discovering and uncovering the amazing talent that continues to emerge in Ireland. The multiplicity of genres in the Awards allows us to shine a light on the best music in each category, and no genre is overlooked.”