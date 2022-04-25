The Official Charts Company Midweeks Sales Flash is in, and Fontaines DC have taken an early lead in the albums race.

Skinty Fia, the third studio album by the Irish five-piece, has clocked up an impressive 15,808 sales so far, with 14,420 of those coming from physical. It takes the lead in a chart dominated by new releases: in at No.2 is Everything Was Beautiful (3,802 sales), by Spiritualized, and at No.3 is Brian May's Another World (3,125 sales). Ed ...