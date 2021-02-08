The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Foo Fighters have raced out of the blocks with their new album Medicine At Midnight.

With 32,761 sales so far, the record is a runaway leader at No.1, with Fleet Foxes’ Shore (5,042 sales) a new entry at No.2. Black Country, New Road’s For The First Time (4,197 sales) is at No.3, ahead of Celeste’s Not Your Muse (3,637 sales) and The Weeknd’s new release, The Highlights (2,693 sales).

The ...