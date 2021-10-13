Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl debuts at No.1 on UK books chart

Dave Grohl's The Storyteller has debuted at No.1 on the UK books chart.

The Foo Fighters frontman moved 50,367 copies through Nielsen BookScan's Total Consumer Market, according to The Bookseller.

Grohl becomes the first musician to make No.1 since Bruce Springsteen's Born To Run in autumn 2016. The memoir, published on October 5, covers Grohl’s formative years in the DC punk scene and later success with Nirvana and Foo Fighters.

The Storyteller denied bestselling author Richard Osman (Pointless co-host and brother of Suede’s Mat Osman) to the No.1 spot.

Dave Grohl has already scored a No.1 album in the UK this year with Foo Fighters’ 10th LP, Medicine At Midnight.

Grohl promoted the memoir with a run of intimate events in four UK cities (London, LA, New York and Washington).