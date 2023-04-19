Foo Fighters return with first album since passing of Taylor Hawkins, But Here We Are out June 2

Foo Fighters have confirmed details of their first new record since the passing of legendary drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Christened But Here We Are, the Foos’ 11th album has been produced by both Greg Kurstin and the band and will be released on June 2 via Roswell Records/Columbia Records. The news comes at the same time as the release of its first single, Rescued, which you can listen to below.

An official press release calls the record “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year – But Here We Are is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family. Courageous, damaged and unflinchingly authentic.”

Here We Are is available for pre-order now, with all pre-orders including Rescued as an instant grat. The album’s track list is as follows:

Rescued

Under You

Hearing Voices

But Here We Are

The Glass

Nothing At All

Show Me How

Beyond Me

The Teacher

Rest

The tragic loss of Hawkins last year triggered a huge outpouring of grief from across the global music community - you can revisit some of the tributes that were made here.

Foo Fighters’ last album, Medicine At Midnight debuted at No.1 in 2021 and has sold 102,931 copies to date according to Official Charts Company data. Their best-selling studio album in the UK is 2002’s triple platinum One By One, on sales of 916,815.

Their best-selling album overall is their five times platinum 2009 Greatest Hits set on 1,574,731.

Ahead of Medicine At Midnight’s release in 2021, Dave Grohl reflected on his career in our Aftershow feature. You can revisit it here. You can read Taylor Hawkins’ Aftershow interview here.